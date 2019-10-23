HKT, China Mobile HK win key 5G spectrum - Mobile World Live

Hong Kong mobile operators HKT and China Mobile Hong Kong were each awarded 40MHz of 5G spectrum in the 4.9GHz band at a reserve price of HKD120 million ($15.3 million) in an auction held today (23 October).

In a statement, HKT, the largest operator in the territory, said the 4.9GHz band is strategically important as it will raise the overall speed and capacity of its 5G service. It noted it can deploy the spectrum to enhance coverage in two highly populated “restriction zones” in Hong Kong south and New Territories East, where the presence of satellite stations could cause interference with the 3.5GHz band.

The operators must pay spectrum utilisation fees and submit performance bonds to guarantee compliance with rollout requirements by 27 November, the Office of the Communications Authority said. The spectrum will be assigned in December, with a validity period of 15 years.

Last week, the territory’s four major mobile operators each acquired 50MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum in the first of three 5G auctions, raising a total of HKD1.006 billion.