HomeAsiaNews

Hong Kong MVNO HKBN signs up 200,000 subs

31 JUL 2017

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) said it signed up more than 200,000 mobile subscribers in 10 months since rolling out MVNO services using SmarTone’s mobile infrastructure.

The ISP launched mobile service in the fiercely competitive market last September after receiving a licence in August 2016 from the Office of the Communications Authority to offer MVNO services.

The operator said in a statement that by mid-July more than half of its new mobile customers bundled at least one additional service, such as fibre broadband, home telephone or OTT entertainment content.

The company said 90 per cent of its mobile subscribers ported their mobile numbers from an existing service provider, with 39 per cent switching from the market leader HKT’s CSL and 1010 brands.

HKBN CEO William Yeung said: “On the one hand, we’ve leveraged super value pricing to provide customers with affordable premium quality mobile service. On the other, our mobile competitors were forced to follow our path by lowering their price points.”

“With a single integrated HKBN bill, our bundled plans provide far greater transparency by clearly presenting the cost of each service, thus offering vastly better prices over the legacy market standard, where fees for each service are billed separately,” Yeung said.

The company, which has about 800,000 broadband customers, said a year ago it aimed to sign up 150,000 mobile customers to its new bundled fixed broadband-mobile plans over the next year.

HKT has 4.6 million mobile connections, while 3 (Hutchison) has 3.3 million, China Mobile has 3 million and SmarTone has 2 million, according to GSMA Intelligence. China Unicom and China Telecom both offer MVNO services in Hong Kong.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Hong Kong minister hits back at 5G criticism

HKT, SmarTone press for 5G spectrum policy overhaul

China Telecom preparing HK MVNO launch
Asia

Tags

