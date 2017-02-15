English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

HK proposes hybrid approach for spectrum renewal

15 FEB 2017

The Hong Kong government modified its plan to reassign more than a third of the territories’ total mobile spectrum, proposing a hybrid approach combining a so-called administrative assignment with an auction of 200MHz of airwaves.

The hybrid method, which was used in its last spectrum assignment in 2014, would give operators the right of first refusal on 40 per cent of their existing spectrum holding in the expiring bands, with the other 60 per cent put up for auction. If an operator opts to refuse to retain its existing holding, the spectrum would be put in the auction pool.

A second public consultation was opened by the Communications Authority (CA) covering the proposed method for setting the spectrum utilisation fee (SUF) and arrangements for reassigning spectrum in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands after the expiry of current assignments between November 2020 and September 2021. The consultation closes on 24 April.

The government launched the first public consultation a year ago and closed it in mid-May. The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) doesn’t plan to release more spectrum unitl after 2019.

Hong Kong’s largest telecoms operator HKT criticised OFCA’s spectrum management policy and claimed the territory is falling behind in 5G development because it lacks a forward looking government spectrum policy. It is concerned the government is not doing enough to release more spectrum and warned other countries, including China, could move onto 5G services well before Hong Kong.

The market leader recently applauded Ofcom, the telecoms regulator in the UK, for taking the lead to make spectrum available to enable the development of “true 5G technology”. Ofcom last week set out its timeline for spectrum allocation and anticipated deployment of 5G.

Hong Kong’s second consultation paper proposes setting the reserve price for the auctioned spectrum by benchmarking against the reserve prices of the two most recent auctions in 2013 and 2014. Analysts reckon the methods proposed for determining the SUF and the reserve price could once again lead to extremely high spectrum prices for the two bands. The spectrum assignments will be for 15 years.

CA’s proposal was based on 325 submissions receiving during the first round and a 120-page consultancy study by Plum Consulting.

Hong Kong has four mobile operators: HKT, Hutchison Telecommunications (3 Hong Kong), SmarTone and China Mobile.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SmarTone rolls out robots at retail shops

Blog: HKT steps up war of words with regulator OFCA

HKT profit jumps, but revenue slips on handset sales

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association