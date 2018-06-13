English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

HK operators say 5G demands lower spectrum prices

13 JUN 2018

HONG KONG 5G INDUSTRY FORUM 2018: Mobile operators joined forces to pressure the territory’s telecoms regulator for more rational spectrum pricing and a transparent long-term policy.

During a panel discussion with representatives from the city’s four major mobile players, Daniel Chung, CTO of 3 HK parent Hutchison Telecommunications (pictured, second from right), complained the government pricing mechanism for spectrum “is a bit too high, and we’d like to see support for paying at a more rational level” in future.

SmarTone CTO Stephen Chau (pictured, far right) branded prices as “very expensive”, adding operators won’t be able to afford the necessary spectrum to roll out 5G networks in 2019 unless there is a change from the government.

Alex Cheng, principal engineer for network planning and implementation at China Mobile Hong Kong (pictured, far left), noted the high cost of 5G networks and an uncertain business case make it vital the Communications Authority (CA) considers assigning 5G spectrum at a lower price level.

Backed by its parent, the operator is keen to launch commercial 5G services as soon as the CA releases the spectrum.

Hutchison’s Chung added the regulator must deliver “a long-term, more transparent and well managed spectrum policy so operators know how much, and when to invest. The current release plan only has a three-year outlook. We don’t have a solid five-year plan or a tentative ten-year plan we can work from”.

With operators across the world looking to transform their operations, he suggested it is “time for the government to think about doing transformation around spectrum”.

Chung argued for a longer licensing period for 5G spectrum than the current 15-year period, given the huge investments required.

5G preparations
Henry Wong, head of strategic wireless technology and core networks at HKT (pictured, second from left), highlighted operators are already preparing to launch 5G, pointing to recent trials the company conducted in the 28GHz band: “We’re doing as much as possible, but for sure it well help if we can get spectrum earlier than the government has indicated”.

For 5G to achieve its potential, HKT reckons each operator needs a minimum of 100MHz in the mid-band range, specifically the 3.5GHz band, which means the city needs 400MHz available for four operators. But the regulator plans to only release 200MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum.

“And we to need to have it available early so we can better plan our network. Timing is important. If we can have this band by early 2019, that would help Hong Kong very much,” Wong said.

Chung said its mobile unit 3 completed indoor trials on the 3.5GHz band in 2017 and will soon start outdoor tests on the band along with mmWave trials.

“Everything is in place and we’re ready to go, we’re just waiting on the network and handsets. We expect the working network to be ready at the beginning of next year and the handsets later next year. That’s what we’re aiming for. But, of course, we also depend on the support from the government on spectrum.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Smart, Huawei put new 5G R&D lab through its paces

APT awarded first trial 5G licence in Taiwan

China Mobile moves on Tokyo ahead of Olympic effort
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association