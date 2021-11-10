 Higher capex weighs on XL bottom-line - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Higher capex weighs on XL bottom-line

10 NOV 2021

Indonesia-based XL Axiata booked a fall in profit in Q3, as increased infrastructure spending to expand 4G services offset steady gains in data revenue and ARPU.

Net profit fell 9.4 per cent from a year earlier to IDR300 billion ($21.1 million), which the operator credited to its ongoing network expansion, with a rise in regulatory costs due to higher frequency fees.

President director and CEO Dian Siswarini (pictured) said in a statement it faced challenging market conditions and continued its network investment to improve service quality to support increased traffic.

Service revenue in the quarter grew 3.1 per cent to IDR6.32 trillion. Data revenue increased 5.7 per cent and accounted for 95 per cent of total service revenue.

Capex for the first nine months of 2021 increased 25 per cent year-on-year to IDR6.4 trillion. Full-year capex is forecast at IDR8.5 trillion, up from about IDR7.5 trillion in 2020.

XL deployed 17,000 4G base stations in the first nine months of the year, taking its total to nearly 70,000 sites and reaching 458 cities nationwide.

Its mobile subscriber base inched up 1.9 per cent year-on-year to 58 million, while smartphone penetration rose to 92 per cent from 88 per cent in Q3 2020. Blended ARPU increased 2.8 per cent to IDR37,000.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

XL trials Huawei LTE backhaul in remote region

Axiata opens talks for Indonesia fixed buy

XL Axiata cautions on slow growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association