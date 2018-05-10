English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Court moves Airtel to brink of closing Telenor India buy

10 MAY 2018

India’s Supreme Court dismissed an effort by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to require Bharti Airtel to provide a bank guarantee of INR15 billion ($222 million) as a condition for approving the market leader’s bid to acquire Telenor India, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The decision paves the way for the long-awaited deal to be finalised, the newspaper said. The court rejected DoT’s bid to halt a directive by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal for DoT to clear the acquisition of Telenor’s unit without requiring Airtel to have a guarantee.

A lawyer attending the proceedings told ET: “The consequence is that the deal will go through immediately.”

To approve the buyout, DoT asked Airtel to provide a bank guarantee equal to one-time charges for spectrum allocated without an auction and pay more than INR2 billion for deferred payment for spectrum owed by Telenor India, ET reported.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal turned down the guarantee request, but Airtel paid the INR2 billion for Telenor’s spectrum.

Airtel agreed the deal to acquire Telenor India in February 2017. The acquisition received approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the Securities & Exchange Board of India, the National Company Law Tribunal and the country’s stock exchanges.

Media reports last month, however, suggested the deal could be derailed as lengthy delays in the approval process and mounting losses could force the Norway-based group’s business to begin bankruptcy proceedings,

Telenor said in its Q1 2018 earnings call it still expects the deal to go through, citing the current quarter as a likely completion date.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India rivals eye $5.6B fund to end brutal price war

Airtel mulls fundraising to fend off Jio

Idea Cellular woes deepen ahead of merger
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association