Handset sales fuel HKT mobile gains

HKT recorded growth across most segments in H1, with its mobile business benefitting from higher device sales, continued subscriber gains and rising ARPU.

Revenue at the mobile arm increased 12 per cent year-on-year to HKD5.1 billion ($655.8 million), due in large part to 58 per cent growth in handset sales to HKD1.5 billion.

Mobile service turnover was steady at HKD3.57 billion, with a 5 per cent increase in local core revenue compensating for reduced contributions from the roaming business depressed by ongoing global travel restrictions.

In a statement, HKT group MD Susanna Hui noted highlighted economic indicators “have shown that Hong Kong’s recovery is progressing well”, with the operator’s “diverse business portfolio, strong fixed-mobile convergence propositions…and our resilient financial position, we are well placed to benefit from the improving economic conditions”.

The operator ended June with 454,000 5G users, accounting for 14 per cent of its post-paid base. It launched 5G service in April 2020.

Post-paid subscribers grew by 13,000 year-on-year to 3.26 million, while ARPU increased 3.3 per cent to HKD187.

HKT aims to strengthen its focus on 5G development to spur consumer and commercial adoption.

Group net profit was steady at HKD1.9 billion with revenue up 7 per cent to HKD15.6 billion, driven by demand for broadband, data and 5G services.