 GSMA forms 5G regional group in Asia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

GSMA forms 5G regional group in Asia

21 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES APAC: The GSMA established the APAC 5G Industry Community, designed as an ecosystem to support industry innovation and business opportunities across next-generation networks, edge-cloud services and enterprise IoT.

The APAC 5G Industry Community comprises 12 contributing members across the mobile value chain as well as the existing IoT and 5G emerging market community, which has some 500 members in more than 30 countries.

GSMA head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman explained in a statement the group aims to “unlock the power of 5G connectivity so people, industries and society thrive”, noting the industry association is committed to playing “a leading role in supporting and amplifying the vital work our industry is doing at this time”.

The contributing members are: Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency; Malaysia Digital Economy Corp; Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo); AIS; Axiata Group; Globe Telecom; Maxis; Telkomsel; Viettel; DHL; Huawei; and Schneider Electric.

Gorman noted 2021 showed how critical digital transformation can be, as it enabled people and businesses to combat the continued impacts of Covid-19 (corornavirus).

“As digitalisation has accelerated, it has become clear that digital inclusion is of the utmost importance. Collaborative approaches will be key as more 5G networks are launched in the region as they unlock new and innovative technologies.”

A new report from GSMA Intelligence released at the event shows how collaboration can help countries in Asia Pacific continue to progress towards fully-fledged digital societies.

The Digital Societies Report in Asia Pacific: Accelerating progress through collaboration tracked the progress of Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Related

Singapore launches 5G testbed on Sentosa

Maxis readies for 5G with managed service acquisition

Singtel, Ericsson target industry with 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association