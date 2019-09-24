GSMA calls for united front to maximise 5G vision - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 DIGITAL SOCIETIES, KUALA LUMPUR: The GSMA urged mobile operators and governments in Asia Pacific (APAC) to collaborate on digital strategies to maximise the huge 5G opportunity to ensure an inclusive digital future.

In a new report, the industry body said governments must aim to create an enabling environment for such collaboration, fostering a digital society through tax policy, integrated regulation which is fit for purpose and standardising spectrum with neighbouring countries.

Julian Gorman, GSMA’s head of APAC, said: “Industry and government collaboration has never been more crucial. An established and thriving ecosystem will drive the creation and consumption of digital applications and services. 5G is not simply an upgrade in speed, it will open up an entirely new scale and scope of services, and has the potential to impact societies, driving innovation and transforming the digital landscape.”

Gorman said the report highlights the need for strong digital foundations, formed through collaborative platforms, which will provide a gateway for governments and businesses to deliver intuitive, simple-to-access services to the consumer. “Without these essential united platforms, 5G and the opportunity it presents, will not be fully realised. Working together will be key to shaping future communications in the region.”

The GSMA’s most recent Mobile Economy Report Asia Pacific edition tipped Asia’s operators to invest $370 billion building 5G networks between 2018 and 2025; and forecast the technology would contribute almost $900 billion to the region’s economy over the next 15 years and will account for 17 per cent of total regional connections.

Connectivity key

In the report, the GSMA also encouraged industry and government to undertake activities which advance digital societies while supporting equitable, sustained and broad-based economic growth. It argued operators must engage with the broader ecosystem, especially in helping innovative start-ups reach scale.

The availability of high-speed mobile network coverage is fundamental to developing a digital society, with the trade group noting all countries in the region have continued to democratise access to public services as 3G and 4G population coverage increases.

Advances have been most noticeable in India, Pakistan and Indonesia.

The fourth annual edition of the report updated the digital society index of eight previously reviewed APAC countries: Australia; Bangladesh; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; Pakistan; Singapore; and Thailand, while adding India, South Korea and Vietnam.

It evaluates how the markets are progressing to become integrated digital societies and assesses the digital maturity of the countries markets based on their platforms and other key elements including identity; citizenship; lifestyle; and commerce and connectivity. It also examines collaborative platforms within the mobile ecosystem and across vertical industry segments, which will accelerate people’s uptake of digital services.