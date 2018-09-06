English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

GSMA calls for freer flow of data across borders

06 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – DIGITAL SOCIETIES, BANGKOK: The GSMA called for governments in Asia to find the right balance as they draft data privacy regulations, in order to significantly enhance economic activity and future innovation.

In a new report, Regional Privacy Frameworks and Cross-Border Data Flows, the industry group suggests that by removing unnecessary restrictions on the movement of data internationally, governments in Asia can expand the region’s digital economy and unlock further socio-economic benefits for citizens.

Over the past decade, international data flows increased global GDP by 10.1 per cent and their annual contribution to global GDP has already surpassed $2.8 trillion, a larger share than the global trade in goods. The ability to transfer, store and process data enables commerce; spurs innovation; and drives the development of new technologies, platforms, services and infrastructure, the GSMA stated.

Although the Asia-Pacific region has made progress in developing data privacy frameworks which protect consumers while also allowing data to flow across borders, the report highlighted that variances in privacy laws across countries is holding back trade and innovation. In the report, GSMA also called for better links at a regional level between Asia’s two main privacy frameworks, the ASEAN Framework on Personal Data Protection and APEC Privacy Framework, to enable cross-border data flows.

Regional approach
Boris Wojtan, the GSMA’s director of privacy, said: “Working towards a pan-Asian approach to data privacy is critical to protecting the rights of individuals and unlocking this economic potential, not only in Asia, but around the world. Regulating people’s personal information by a patchwork of geographically bound privacy laws will only restrict how Asian companies can innovate and bring better products and services to consumers in the future. Now is an important time for all countries to take actions to bridge the differences in their privacy regulation and achieve greater alignment.”

The study evaluated various regional data privacy frameworks and their key principles, while diving down into individual countries to identify national approaches to privacy regulation.

In the report, the GSMA recommended APEC and ASEAN governments consider bridging the differences between their respective privacy frameworks and seek interoperability with other regional frameworks. Countries should also advance the alignment of national-level privacy regimes by conducting a landscape analysis to see where they stand in terms of data privacy and reviewing the experience of other governments in the region to understand common paths forward.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China needs better policies to drive 5G ecosystem

GSMA eyes further RCS growth amid Japan launch

Operators must look to 5G for capacity gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association