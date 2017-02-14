English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Grab nears deal to acquire payment startup for $100M

14 FEB 2017

Southeast Asian ride-sharing platform Grab reportedly is close to finalising a deal to acquire Indonesian online payment startup Kudo for more than $100 million.

A source familiar with the deal told Reuters the acquisition would be funded from the $700 million Grab committed to investing in Indonesia over the next four years. Indonesia, with a population of 250 million, is Grab’s largest market.

Kudo, which was set up in 2014, targets customers without bank accounts and allows them make online purchases through agents, Reuters said.

Two weeks ago Singapore-based Grab announced the ‘Indonesia 2020′ investment initiative, which it said supports the government’s goal of becoming the largest digital economy in the region by 2020. The effort will include building an R&D centre in Jakarta, which will have more than 150 engineers in two years. It also said it will establish a fund to invest up to $100 million in startups in the mobile and financial services sectors.

The company in July expand its payment system, GrabPay, into a full cashless digital wallet service allowing users to pay for items outside of its transport service.

Both Grab and rival Uber have faced a number of regulatory obstacles in Indonesia. The government last year warned operators of taxi-hailing services it would more tightly enforce new regulations. Under Indonesian traffic law it is illegal for an individual to provide public transport services – drivers must obtain special public transport licences and operate as part of a cooperative or company.

In December Uber teamed with Indonesia’s second largest taxi operator, Express, to launch a pilot car-booking programme.

Grab, which said its GrabCar and GrabBike businesses each grew more than 600 per cent last year, plans to provide its driver partners with access to more financing opportunities to purchase their own smartphones and vehicles, and continue to expand to more cities in Indonesia.

In September Grab raised $750 million from investors, including Japan’s SoftBank, to expand its services in Southeast Asia at a time when Uber has been pulling back in the region. The fundraising round was just a month after Indonesian rival Go-Jek raised $550 million.

To date Uber clocked up more than 630,000 drivers and 33 million downloads across Southeast Asia, and claims a 95 per cent market share in taxi-hailing services in the region.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Uber Taiwan teams with taxi firms for booking service

Jakarta threatens Google with legal action in tax case

SEA market update: Malaysia falls, Myanmar booms

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association