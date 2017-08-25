Grab earmarks $100M for Myanmar expansion

Ride-hailing platform Grab announced plans to invest $100 million in Myanmar over the next three years to expand its footprint and grow the local team up to 200.

Singapore-based Grab, the most popular ride-hailing service in Southeast Asia, launched service in Myanmar capital Yangon in March. It said it intends to expand its services to more cities and roll out other products, including GrabPay.

Rival Uber introduced service in the country about the same time.

Grab said in a statement it has more than 6,000 licensed drivers in Yangon, with about 25,000 bookings on its platform per day.

Through partnerships with CB Bank and Wave Money, Grab said it is making banking and financial services available to all of its drivers, who also are provided with free personal accident insurance and discounted mobile data plans.

Anthony Tan, Grab’s co-founder and CEO, said: “This is already one of our fastest-growing markets, and we are very excited to deepen our commitment into Myanmar.”

Grab has 1.2 million drivers in 87 cities across seven countries. The company raised as much as $2 billion from Japan’s SoftBank and China’s largest taxi-hailing company Didi Chuxing in July, valuing the startup at more than $5 billion.

In February Grab committed to investing $700 million in Indonesia over the next four years.