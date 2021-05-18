Google inks licensing deals with India publishers - Mobile World Live

Google launched an online news licensing programme in India in partnership with 30 domestic publishers, bringing its content deals to 700 publications in more than 12 countries.

VP of Google India Sanjay Gupta stated Google News Showcase enables publishers to curate high-quality content on its News and Discover panels, with links taking readers to the news outlets’ own sites to access the full article.

Gupta said Google will pay participating news organisations to give readers access to some content behind a paywall.

“This feature means readers will have the opportunity to read more of a publisher’s articles than they would otherwise be able to, while deepening readers’ relationships with publishers and encouraging them to subscribe,” he explained in a blog.

The news organisations include The Hindu Group, Indian Express Group, Deccan Herald and The Telegraph India.

News Showcase was launched in Brazil and Germany in 2020, with Australia added in February.

Google added it will introduce several programmes in India to help small- and mid-sized publications become more financially sustainable as part of a broader digital news programme.