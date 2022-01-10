Google hit by fresh India competition probe – report

Google’s business practices again attracted the scrutiny of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which Reuters reported plans to investigate the search giant for allegedly imposing unfair conditions on news publishers.

The probe was prompted by a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association, which Reuters reported claims Google misused its dominance in the news aggregation services market by not sharing data on its advertising revenue.

In a statement, the CCI reportedly explained Google used its position to protect its market share for news aggregation services in the country.

Reuters noted the CCI referenced new laws introduced in Australia and France requiring companies like Google and Facebook to agree licensing deals with local media companies when using their content.

In 2021, the CCI ruled Google abused the dominant position of its Android platform.