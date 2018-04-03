English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Google eyes 4 emerging markets for Tez payments

03 APR 2018

Google identified three Asian countries and one other emerging market for the expansion of its Tez mobile payments service, Financial Times (FT) reported.

In an interview, Google’s head of Tez and VP of its next billion users initiative, Diana Layfield, told FT the shortlist for expansion had been drawn-up, and subsequent launches would depend on internal and external “conversations” in the next few months.

Factors deemed important for target markets include political appetite for the adoption of digital payments, low credit card penetration and limited access to NFC – the preferred point of sale system for contactless payments made with its main mobile wallet brand Google Pay.

Layfield said the company assessed markets across Latin America, Africa and the Middle East for expansion markets, however three of the four markets on its shortlist for its next launches are in Asia. The identity of the countries was not revealed.

She added the company expected to begin preparations for roll-out later this year.

Google Tez was launched in India in 2017 as a completely independent brand to its core mobile payments proposition used around the world – at the time branded Android Pay but currently the subject of a gradual rebrand to Google Pay.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Paytm revamps app ahead of WhatsApp challenge

SpherePay targets new markets after raising $10M

Grab plans Philippines m-payment push
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association