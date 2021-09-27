Globe Telecom tests SA 5G in Makati

Philippines-based Globe Telecom conducted a standalone (SA) 5G trial on a live set-up at a facility in the City of Makati, advancing preparations to bring the technology to consumers and enterprises.

On-site testing of SA 5G started in May. The operator also noted it is stepping up its non-standalone (NSA) rollout, with 1,854 sites deployed across the country.

President and CEO Ernest Cu stated SA 5G will enable customers to experience better connectivity, enjoy new applications and connect new industries.

Globe Telecom aims to make its 5G value proposition “more compelling and competitive”, he explained, adding SA “will allow us to do more services for multiple industries with new business models”.

The operator launched non-standalone 5G in parts of 17 cities in late 2020. By end-March, it covered 84 per cent of Metro Manila.

Rival Smart Communications aims to have 7,000 5G base stations deployed by the year end, having covered more than 90 per cent of the Manila metropolitan area by end-March.