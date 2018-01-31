Globe Telecom selects Openet back-office platform

Philippines-based mobile operator Globe Telecom selected software vendor Openet to provide back-office capabilities to speed the delivery of more flexible and personalised data and content services to its subscriber base of 61 million.

Openet’s Digital Business platform will provide an adjunct charging capability to Globe Telecom’s existing legacy, voice and SMS centric business support systems. The virtualised platform will enable Globe to solve business challenges and drive new revenue within days or weeks of deployment, in contrast to the multi-month cycle associated with traditional service development programmes, Openet said in a statement.

Globe Telecom’s chief technology and information officer Gil Genio said the operator experienced dramatic smartphone adoption and take up of data plans, and exponential growth in mobile data.

“With this new platform, we can be more creative in developing and monetising new services and offers, even as we make personalisation a key differentiator of our services. Our partnership with Openet will give us the speed and agility that we need to grow our business to compete and win in the new digital market,” he said.

Paul Saunders, Openet’s VP of sales, said Globe Telecom, like so many other operators, is going through a period of digital transformation: “This change is being driven by the need to better compete in a new digital services market and deliver a better customer experience which will drive new revenues.”

Globe Telecom was the market leader with a 50.5 per cent share of mobile subscribers at the end of 2017, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Rival Smart had a 49.5 per cent share.