English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe Telecom selects Openet back-office platform

31 JAN 2018

Philippines-based mobile operator Globe Telecom selected software vendor Openet to provide back-office capabilities to speed the delivery of more flexible and personalised data and content services to its subscriber base of 61 million.

Openet’s Digital Business platform will provide an adjunct charging capability to Globe Telecom’s existing legacy, voice and SMS centric business support systems. The virtualised platform will enable Globe to solve business challenges and drive new revenue within days or weeks of deployment, in contrast to the multi-month cycle associated with traditional service development programmes, Openet said in a statement.

Globe Telecom’s chief technology and information officer Gil Genio said the operator experienced dramatic smartphone adoption and take up of data plans, and exponential growth in mobile data.

“With this new platform, we can be more creative in developing and monetising new services and offers, even as we make personalisation a key differentiator of our services. Our partnership with Openet will give us the speed and agility that we need to grow our business to compete and win in the new digital market,” he said.

Paul Saunders, Openet’s VP of sales, said Globe Telecom, like so many other operators, is going through a period of digital transformation: “This change is being driven by the need to better compete in a new digital services market and deliver a better customer experience which will drive new revenues.”

Globe Telecom was the market leader with a 50.5 per cent share of mobile subscribers at the end of 2017, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Rival Smart had a 49.5 per cent share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe Telecom Q3 profit surges

Globe Telecom pushing subs to use LTE network

Globe Telecom expands capex by $100M
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association