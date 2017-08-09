English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Globe Telecom profit drops on higher acquisition costs

09 AUG 2017

Philippines mobile operator Globe Telecom reported mixed results for Q2, with its net profit dropping on higher acquisition related costs and its subscriber base declining due to a change in how it counts prepaid users.

Globe’s consolidated net income fell 7 per cent year-on-year during the quarter to PHP4.33 billion ($85.7 million). The company said the decline was due to higher interest and depreciation expenses tied to its share in equity losses and spectrum amortisation related to the acquisition of San Miguel Corp’s telco assets.

Service revenue grew 6 per cent to PHP31.8 billion, with mobile turnover up 8 per cent to PHP24.5 billion and the home broadband segment rising 7 per cent to PHP3.88 billion. Mobile data sales increased 18 per cent to PHP10.3 billion, while SMS revenue rose 5 per cent to PHP5.86 billion. Mobile data accounted for 42 per cent of mobile revenue during the quarter.

Traditional fixed-line voice revenue fell 5 per cent from Q2 2016 to PHP896 million.

New reporting
During H1 2017, Globe’s mobile subscriber base fell 3 per cent year-on-year to 59.7 million, giving it a 48 per cent share at end-June. Rival Smart, the mobile unit of PLDT, moved back into the top spot with a 51 per cent share, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Globe’s post paid user base dropped 2 per cent year-on-year to 2.5 million. Post paid net additions in the first half of 2017 stood at 366,673, 25 per cent lower than in the first half of 2016. Prepaid, which accounts for 96 per cent of Globe’s total mobile subscribers, decreased 3 per cent compared to end H1 2016, to 57.2 million.

The operator said the decline was due to a change in reporting of prepaid subscribers. Beginning Q1 2017, the company excluded from its reporting prepaid subscribers who do not reload within 90 days of a second expiry period. Previously the cut-off was after 120 days.

Globe’s home broadband user base increased 8 per cent from a year ago to 1.23 million.

The operator’s capex over H1 2017 stood at about PHP27.5 billion. It installed 1,133 LTE sites in Q2, bringing its 4G base station total to 22,800 out of more than 37,000 total sites.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Acquisition costs, capex hit Globe Telecom Q1 earnings

Globe, Smart kick off voice price war in Philippines

Smart tops Philippines in 4G speeds, Globe in coverage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association