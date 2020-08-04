 Globe Telecom forecasts lower revenue for 2020 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe Telecom forecasts lower revenue for 2020

04 AUG 2020

Globe Telecom president and CEO Ernest Cu forecast a low single-digit drop in full year revenue given the impact of community quarantine restrictions, as the operator reported a H1 decline which was lower than predicted in May.

Cu said the company sees growth opportunities in the home broadband and ICT spaces, as higher demand for internet connectivity and cloud solutions are expected since companies have been forced to embrace remote working and fast-track digitalisation efforts.

“Despite the challenges, we are confident in our effective cost management efforts, to keep EBITDA at around the 50 per cent level, ensuring the sustainability of our operations and services,” he stated.

Net profit in the first half declined 5 per cent year-on-year to PHP11.5 billion ($234.1 million), while operating revenue fell 3 per cent to PHP78.8 billion mainly due to a decline in prepaid top-ups and post-paid acquisition during a lockdown period.

Mobile service turnover fell 5 per cent to PHP51.8 billion as double-digit drops in voice and SMS offset a 5 per cent rise in data to PHP35.8 billion due to customers spending more time online. Mobile data accounted for 69 per cent of total mobile service revenue compared with 63 per cent in H1 2019.

Average data usage jumped 51 per cent to 5.7GB a month.

Post-paid subscriber numbers increased 2 per cent to 2.67 million but ARPU fell 5 per cent to PHP815; prepaid subscribers fell 14 per cent to 77.5 million, blamed on lockdown measures, with ARPU down 16 per cent to PHP90.

While capex for the first half was 10 per cent higher than in H1 2019 at PHP20.9 billion, the operator lowered its full year guidance to PHP50.3 billion from the original target of PHP63 billion, due to delays caused by community quarantine.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indosat revenue climbs on strong ARPU gains

Globe Telecom cautions of Q2 revenue hit

Globe profit climbs on data, subscriber gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association