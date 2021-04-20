 Globe Telecom beats network targets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe Telecom beats network targets

20 APR 2021

Philippines-based Globe Telecom more than doubled mobile site deployments year-on-year in Q1, as it also upgraded existing plots to LTE and forged new 5G roaming agreements.

The operator said it rolled out 318 new sites, up from 126 in Q1 2020, and upgraded 7,065 to 4G, 245 per cent higher.

It ended March with a total of about 10,800 sites.

The increased pace of construction is driven mainly by a government push to streamline infrastructure planning permission and building processes: Globe Telecom secured 495 permits to build towers from local government agencies in the first two months of the year.

It previously earmarked PHP70 billion ($1.4 billion) to upgrade and expand its networks across the Philippines in 2021.

Globe Telecom also said it signed 5G roaming deals with Viettel in Vietnam and STC in Saudi Arabia.

It previously announced roaming agreements with Singtel in Singapore, CSL in Hong Kong and Ooredoo in Kuwait.

In February and March, rival Smart Communications teamed with Far EasTone to introduce 5G roaming covering Taiwan and South Korea.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe hails tower progress

Nokia bags 5G order from Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom warns of profit pressure in 2021
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association