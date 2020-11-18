Globe targets wide Manila coverage by end-2020 - Mobile World Live

Globe Telecom accelerated its rollout of 5G base stations in the Philippines, with the high-speed service offered in parts of 17 cities and the operator targeting 80 per cent coverage of Metro Manila by the end of the year.

In a statement, CTIO Gil Genio said population coverage of greater Manila now stands at about 66 per cent. “We have a very active 5G development in Metro Manila” and is installing additional sites to widen the coverage area, without disclosing the number of base stations installed.

Genio said the company also began to roll out 5G sites in six cities in Visayas and Mindanao, two of the country’s three main island groups. Metro Manila is located on Luzon island.

The 5G rollout is part of the operator’s three-pronged network expansion strategy, which includes cell site deployments, LTE upgrades across multiple frequencies and a nationwide fibre-to-the-home push.

Post-paid subscribers can sign up for 5G plans and choose from six compatible handsets from Samsung and Huawei.

