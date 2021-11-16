 Globe targets data centre growth - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Globe targets data centre growth

16 NOV 2021

Philippines-based Globe Telecom revealed discussions with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) about forming a partnership to accelerate its data centre growth strategy in the country.

In a statement, Globe Telecom explained it signed an agreement with the Singapore-based data centre provider to discuss establishing a joint venture in which the operator would have a significant shareholding.

Globe Telecom’s subsidiary Innove Communications operates a group of data centres nationwide. The operator said the portfolio is expected to grow as it expands its footprint in anticipation of large-demand requirements.

President and CEO Ernest Cu said a potential venture with STT GDC will be a significant multi-year growth driver and “further drive our transformation into a digital platform, this time into the B2B space”.

The operator noted as the discussions are ongoing there is no certainty a deal with be reached.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

