Globe targets data centre growth

Philippines-based Globe Telecom revealed discussions with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) about forming a partnership to accelerate its data centre growth strategy in the country.

In a statement, Globe Telecom explained it signed an agreement with the Singapore-based data centre provider to discuss establishing a joint venture in which the operator would have a significant shareholding.

Globe Telecom’s subsidiary Innove Communications operates a group of data centres nationwide. The operator said the portfolio is expected to grow as it expands its footprint in anticipation of large-demand requirements.

President and CEO Ernest Cu said a potential venture with STT GDC will be a significant multi-year growth driver and “further drive our transformation into a digital platform, this time into the B2B space”.

The operator noted as the discussions are ongoing there is no certainty a deal with be reached.