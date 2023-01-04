 Globe takes 5G footprint to 70 cities - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Globe takes 5G footprint to 70 cities

04 JAN 2023

Globe Telecom more than doubled the number of locations across the Philippines with 5G service, as it stepped up an aggressive rollout of the next-generation technology to meet rising demand for high-speed connectivity.

In a statement, the operator noted it ended 2022 with coverage in parts of 70 cities and towns, up from 29 at end-2021.

It claimed 5G service is available across nearly all of the country’s three largest cities: Manila, Davao City and Cebu. Coverage also reached up to 97 per cent of the population in another ten cities.

The company didn’t disclose the number of 5G users or sites deployed at end-2022, but Q3 figures showed it ended September with 1,887 sites nationwide.

Ookla’s Speedtest clocked the median download speed of the network in Q1 and Q2 2022 at 15.5Mb/s.

Globe allocated $1.9 billion on capital expenditures in 2022, up from $1.7 billion the previous year.

In December, the company announced plans to cut capex in 2023 by 30 per cent to $1.3 billion and target bringing capital spending down to $1 billion by 2024.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

