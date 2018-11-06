English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe profit surges on data, subscriber gains

06 NOV 2018

Philippines-based Globe Telecom posted double-digit growth in profit and revenue in the first nine months of 2018, driven by strong mobile data and subscriber gains.

Net income rose 13 per cent year-on-year to PHP14.6 billion ($276 million) at end-September, on consolidated revenue of PHP111 billion, up 10 per cent.

Mobile revenue accounted for 77 per cent of the total: the figure was up 8 per cent to PHP79.1 billion, with growth driven by a 26 per cent jump in mobile data revenue to PH39.5 billion. The rise was partly offset by declines in both voice and SMS services, down 5 per cent apiece.

Data accounted for 49 per cent of total mobile service revenues in Q3, up from 43 per cent in Q3 2017.

Rising capex
The operator said depreciation expenses remained at an elevated level given its continued network expansion and acceleration of its LTE and broadband rollout. Capex for the January to September period totalled PHP32.5 billion, representing nearly 32 per cent of revenue. In a statement, Globe Telecom said it is on target to achieve a commitment to the government to deploy LTE services to 95 per cent of cities and municipalities nationwide by the year-end.

Its mobile subscribers rose 10 per cent from end-September 2017 to nearly 65.4 million. Prepaid subs increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 62.8 million, while post paid subs were up 2 per cent to 2.5 million.

Post paid ARPU was stable at PHP1,175, and prepaid ARPU increased 10 per cent to PHP124.

LTE base stations accounted for 66 per cent of its total 40,522 sites at the end of September.

Globe Telecom held a 53 per cent market share in Q3, while rival Smart (the wireless unit of PLDT) had 47 per cent, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Philippines finalises 3rd operator rules

Blog: Philippines 3rd operator inches towards reality

Globe ups guidance after profit growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association