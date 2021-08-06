 Globe profit rises on data, ARPU gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe profit rises on data, ARPU gains

06 AUG 2021

Philippines-based Globe Telecom reported a double-digit profit gain and continued data growth in H1 2021, driven by increases in prepaid subscribers and ARPU.

Net profit grew 13 per cent year-on-year to PHP13.1 billion ($259.5 million), as declines in non-operating charges and taxes more than covered higher depreciation expenses.

Consolidated service revenue increased 4 per cent to PHP75.5 billion.

President and CEO Ernest Cu stated: “We are pleased to report strong financial and operating results, with healthy balance sheet and cash flows despite the re-imposition of stricter lockdowns during the second quarter.”

Mobile service revenue was flat at PHP26.3 billion. Declines in traditional voice (down 11 per cent to PHP9.1 billion) and SMS (17 per cent lower at PHP4.8 billion), were offset by a 7 per cent increase in mobile data to PHP38.6 billion, which accounted for 73 per cent of the total compared with 69 per cent in H1 2020.

The operator’s overall subscriber base grew 2 per cent to 81.7 million, with a 6 per cent drop in post-paid subscribers to 2.67 million offset by a 2 per cent gain in prepaid (79.2 million).

Prepaid ARPU rose 13 per cent to PHP103 post-paid 1 per cent to PHP852.

Capex more than doubled to PHP43.3 billion. It added 641 cell sites and upgraded 8,175 LTE and 5G sites.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei goes into survival mode

Handset sales fuel HKT mobile gains

Globe assesses satellite internet options
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association