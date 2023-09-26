Globe partners ISPs to fight online content piracy

Globe Telecom joined hands with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and four local ISPs to develop a site-blocking mechanism to combat online content piracy and protect IP rights.

The parties signed an MoU, which Neil Gane of the Motion Pictures Association stated is the first in Asia and second in the world.

Their primary objective is to establish a voluntary site-blocking practice stopping the unauthorised distribution and sale of online content.

The MoU also outlined general principles and procedures for site blocking, encouraging collaboration between ISPs and IPOPHL, and ensuring compliance with the data privacy act of 2012.

In their statement, the group noted Germany pioneered a similar initiative, with site-blocking centres around an independent entity known as the Clearinghouse for Copyright on the Internet founded by ISPs and rights holders.

The model operates without the direct involvement of any governmental agency.

Yoly Crisanto, Globe Telecom chief sustainability and communications officer, said the move is an important step in the absence of a site-blocking law. “We can do something about piracy.”

The group stated online piracy harms legitimate stakeholders, and exposes users to potential malware threats and phishing attacks.

Globe Telecom stated site blocking is among proposed amendments to the country’s IP code, with measures against copyright-infringing sites pending in the government.

The operator stated it is “hoping for a more robust, institutionalised mechanism for site-blocking under the law, as this would penalise offenders and make site-blocking a matter of course for ISPs”.