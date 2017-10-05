English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe Telecom pushing subs to use LTE network

05 OCT 2017

Philippines mobile operator Globe Telecom predicted 50 per cent of its mobile data traffic will come from its 4G network by the year-end.

Currently about 43 per cent of the operator’s data traffic comes from its LTE network said Joel Agustin, SVP of Globe’s programme governance, network technical group. A significant number of Globe customers use LTE devices with 3G SIMs, while many using LTE SIMs are on 3G devices, he said.

“We want to encourage our customers, especially those that are already using LTE devices, to migrate to the LTE network by switching to a LTE SIM for a better mobile experience,” he said in a statement.

With smartphone penetration hitting 67 per cent, the operator said mobile data traffic in H1 2017 increased 85 per cent year-on-year to 280 petabytes. During the period, Globe migrated about 900,000 customers using LTE devices with 3G SIMs to 4G plans.

Globe Telecom and rival Smart Communications, the mobile unit of PLDT, traded places as the market leader by mobile connections over the past four quarters, with each holding a near 50 per cent share at end-June according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe Telecom expands capex by $100M

EMQ expands Philippines presence via GCash deal

Smart retakes top position in Philippines
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association