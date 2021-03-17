Globe hails tower progress - Mobile World Live

Filipino operator Globe Telecom secured a total of 495 permits to build towers from local government agencies in the first two months of the year, putting it on track to reach a goal of installing 2,000 sites in 2021.

Joel Agustin, SVP at the operator’s Network Technical Group, said more local government units understand the importance of connectivity, “especially for people who work from home and for children doing online learning”.

“They have seen the importance of having a strong internet connection and a good signal on how to extend basic government services to their constituents.”

The operator installed nearly 1,300 towers in 2020, 200 more than in 2019. It previously announced plans to boost capex from PHP60.3 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2020 to PHP70 billion this year.

Globe Telecom said its increased network investment improved average download speeds across all mobile technologies by 22 per cent year-on-year to 16.4Mb/s in Q4 2020, citing data from Ookla.

A government push to streamline complex infrastructure building processes has accelerated the issue of permits and attracted interest from tower companies.