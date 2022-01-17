Globe expands 5G roaming deals

Philippines-based Globe Telecom racked up another four outbound 5G roaming deals, expanding to 40 the number of countries in which its customers can connect.

Globe Telecom named Proximus (Belgium), Tango (Luxembourg), Telefonica (Spain) and Bouygues Telecom (France) as its latest partners, and noted it soon aims to finalise deals with operators in Latvia, the Netherlands and Austria.

The operator also agreed inbound roaming deals for customers of Proximus, Tango, Telefonica and KPN.

Globe Telecom stated it continues to explore more partnerships in different parts of the world despite the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

VP for post-paid and international business Coco Domingo stated Globe Telecom is working to widen its 5G roaming footprint, particularly as travel begins to pick up as restrictions ease.

Globe Telecom launched non-standalone 5G in 2020 and in 2021 completed a standalone trial.