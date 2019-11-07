 Globe chief confident of full-year growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe chief confident of full-year growth

07 NOV 2019

Globe Telecom president and CEO Ernest Cu highlighted sustained top-line and profit growth in the opening nine months of 2019, with sharp increases in customer numbers and mobile data usage leaving it well positioned for a successful year.

In its earnings statement for the period from January to end-September, Cu said he is excited that, as Globe Telecom gears up to launch its At Home Air Fibre 5G service, it is “shaping the future of the nation and solidifying our leadership role in providing fast and reliable internet”.

The operator grew net profit 17 per cent year-on-year to PHP5.64 billion ($111.7 million), with service revenue increasing 14 per cent to PHP37.7 billion.

Strong prepaid subscriber growth and a 44 per cent jump in mobile data usage fuelled a 13 per cent rise in mobile revenue to PHP28.4 billion, despite a 15 per cent drop in mobile voice sales and a 22 per decline in SMS.

Mobile data revenue accounted for 63 per cent of total mobile service revenue compared with 49 per cent over the same period of 2018.

Prepaid gains
The operator added 32 million mobile subs, the vast majority prepaid, for a total of 97.4 million at end-September. Its post-paid user base rose 6 per cent to 2.66 million.

Prepaid ARPU dropped 13.7 per cent to PHP107, with post-paid down 3.2 per cent to PHP903. Average monthly data usage increased from 2.5GB in 2018 to 4.1GB.

Capex reached PHP32 billion, with a full-year budget of PHP62 billion up from PHP43.3 billion in 2018. The company said base station deployments in the first nine months were 50 per cent higher.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Subscriber, ARPU gains fuel SoftBank growth

China Telecom moves back into global top 3

Jio figures surge despite falling ARPU
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association