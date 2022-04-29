Globe, AST SpaceMobile ink rural broadband deal

Globe Telecom forged an agreement with AST SpaceMobile to use the US company’s space-based connectivity to deliver broadband service to unserved and remote rural areas of the Philippines.

The companies signed an MoU covering potential deployment of a mobile broadband network designed to be accessible directly by standard phones.

Globe Telecom network strategy and technology enablement director Gerhard Tan explained in a statement space-based broadband is the new frontier in connectivity, which could address the need for reliable and practical mobile broadband connectivity, especially in areas where providing connectivity is challenging.

In a separate, related statement, AST SpaceMobile CCO Chris Ivory noted the Philippines’ thousands of islands “create formidable challenges” to meet a growing demand for mobile broadband.

Rival Smart Communications signed a deal with AST SpaceMobile in 2021 to boost rural coverage.

AST SpaceMobile plans to launch an array of satellites to fill connectivity gaps.

Orange last month joined telecoms companies including Rakuten Mobile and American Tower as a customer.