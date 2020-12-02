 Fujitsu open RAN kit boosts KDDI virtual 5G strategy - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Fujitsu open RAN kit boosts KDDI virtual 5G strategy

02 DEC 2020

KDDI advanced a plan to deploy a virtualised 5G network, selecting Fujitsu to provide an open RAN radio unit by the end of its current fiscal year on 30 March 2021.

In a statement, KDDI executive officer Toshikazu Yokai said it aims to provide “flexible end-to-end network slicing services” on its 5G network. He highlighted compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications as a key factor in selecting Fujitsu’s radio unit, which the operator expects to “contribute significantly to the realisation” of its plan for the network.

Fujitsu said the 5G radio unit increases network flexibility by using an open fronthaul interface to communicate with base station controllers from multiple vendors.

KDDI launched commercial 5G services in late March. It is a member of the O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project.

In September, the operator and Samsung demonstrated end-to-end network slicing in a standalone (SA) 5G network using a RAN intelligent controller. KDDI previously teamed with Nokia to conduct cloud-based RAN tests.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

