Fujitsu, KDDI forge 5G service pact

Fujitsu and KDDI teamed to develop advanced 5G services, planning to first interconnect their respective private and consumer platforms.

They jointly stated the first step is verifying interconnection of their 5G network services and optimisation of various applications and data to launch a platform providing a comprehensive range of B2B2C services.

The companies plan to create a model combining corporate systems and consumer-oriented services.

Fujitsu’s assets include private 5G-related wireless and base station construction technologies: KDDI offers consumer and service infrastructure expertise covering billing and payment services.

The companies want to create services combining the real and virtual worlds, and aim to develop an open partner ecosystem by tapping other 5G alliances.

KDDI set up the 5G Business Co-creation Alliance in October 2020, the same month Fujitsu launched its Private 5G Partnership Programme.