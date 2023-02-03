 Fuel price hikes hurt KDDI - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Fuel price hikes hurt KDDI

03 FEB 2023

KDDI’s profit in fiscal Q3 2023 (ending 31 December 2022) was hammered by rising costs and falling ARPU, but the operator targets hitting its full-year guidance through expenditure cuts, and gains its financial and digital transformation services.

In a statement, KDDI explained its overall fiscal Q3 results were in line with expectations, excluding the impact of rising energy costs, which it forecasts to ease in next fiscal year.

KDDI said it aims to increase profit in fiscal Q4 by focusing on cost efficiency. It expects a gradual easing in price reductions.

In a research note, Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal pointed to the positives in fiscal Q3, noting 5G penetration nearly doubled year-on-year to 49 per cent, while monthly data usage increased 11 per cent, “healthy trends which bode well for KDDI long-term”.

The operator stated 60 per cent of customers purchasing 5G handsets opted for its top-tier unlimited data plans.

Net profit fell 7.7 per cent to JPY177.8 billion ($1.4 billion).

Operating revenue grew 3.9 per cent to JPY1.4 trillion, with a 6.8 per cent increase in business services to JPY274.8 billion offsetting weakness in mobile and equipment sales.

Mobile service revenue fell 7 per cent to JPY401.5 billion and handset sales dropped 2.8 per cent to JPY204.5 billion.

The operator picked up 1.8 million mobile subscribers in the year to end-December, for a total of 63.3 million.

ARPU slipped 5 per cent to JPY3,990.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NEC network unit rises on 5G growth

KDDI, Samsung team on network slicing

KDDI adds renewable energy unit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association