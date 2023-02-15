 Fresh SmarTone CEO commences role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Fresh SmarTone CEO commences role

15 FEB 2023

SmarTone ended a more than two-year stint without a full CEO as its deputy Tam Lok-man handed over the reins to Fiona Lau (pictured).

The operator detailed the succession in December 2022 after the deputy CEO tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities. At the time, SmarTone stated he will exit on 1 March, meaning there is some crossover with its new chief.

Lau joined from SUNeVision Holdings, where she was most recently CCO.

When the appointment was announced, SmarTone explained the company is a “non-wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kay Properties”, its controlling shareholder.

Prior to joining SUNeVision in 2017, she held positions with BlackRock Asset Management (North Asia) and McKinsey & Co.

SmarTone’s previous full-CEO Anna Yip stood down in 2020 and later joined Singtel as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SmarTone forecasts return to profit growth

SmarTone 2G service makes way for 5G

SmarTone first to offer Ericsson boost feature
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association