Fresh SmarTone CEO commences role

SmarTone ended a more than two-year stint without a full CEO as its deputy Tam Lok-man handed over the reins to Fiona Lau (pictured).

The operator detailed the succession in December 2022 after the deputy CEO tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities. At the time, SmarTone stated he will exit on 1 March, meaning there is some crossover with its new chief.

Lau joined from SUNeVision Holdings, where she was most recently CCO.

When the appointment was announced, SmarTone explained the company is a “non-wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kay Properties”, its controlling shareholder.

Prior to joining SUNeVision in 2017, she held positions with BlackRock Asset Management (North Asia) and McKinsey & Co.

SmarTone’s previous full-CEO Anna Yip stood down in 2020 and later joined Singtel as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business.