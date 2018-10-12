Fresh Philippines licence attracts 6 bidders

Six companies including China Telecom and Norway-based Telenor Group purchased documents to bid for a long-awaited third mobile licence in the Philippines.

In a statement the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said the potential bidders are China Telecom, Telenor, PT&T, LCS Group of Companies with TierOne Communications, Udenna and an undisclosed bidder.

The bidding documents are available for PHP1 million ($18,487).

A court today (12 October) denied a request for a temporary restraining order on the process filed by Now Telecom on 9 October in protest at the addition of specific provisions to the process by the National Telecommunications Commission. Despite the knock-back, the company announced it will participate as a member of a consortium.

After the decision by the Manila Regional Trial Court, DICT acting secretary Eliseo Rio said the timeline for the selection will go ahead as planned.

Companies can submit bids from 7 November. Selection of the new entrant will focus on their level of commitment with planned coverage to be the main consideration, followed by annual capex and minimum data rates.

Filipino authorities in late September approved the terms for selecting the third operator.

Local media previously reported at least 12 overseas operators were interested in partnering with four or five local companies to establish a third operator to challenge the dominance of PLDT (owner of mobile player Smart Communications) and Globe Telecom.