 Foxconn trims full-year forecast - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn trims full-year forecast

15 AUG 2023
A Foxconn trade event stand featuring its name in blue

Foxconn cut its full-year revenue guidance due to continued economic uncertainties including global monetary tightening, geopolitical tensions and inflation.

In an earnings release for Q2, Foxconn tipped annual revenue to decline slightly, compared with previous guidance for the metric to remain flat.

Chair Liu Young stated the company established a strategic partnership with Microsoft covering low Earth orbit (LEO) global satellite systems, with a plan to introduce space-based internet services for vehicles, smart cities and 5G communication infrastructure for enterprises.

Liu said while its focus in India is currently on assembly, it aims to produce key components for consumer electronics devices to raise its competitiveness in the country.

Net profit declined 1 per cent year-on-year to TWD33 billion ($1 billion).

It reiterated a revenue figure of TWD1.3 trillion, which it previously revealed was down 13.8 per cent.

The company forecast a moderate correction in its cloud and networking business for 2023, down from flat guidance. It also expects its computer business to drop, Taipei Times reported, citing its earnings call.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association