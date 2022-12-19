 Foxconn to divest stake in China chipmaker - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn to divest stake in China chipmaker

19 DEC 2022

A Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) subsidiary was tipped to offload a minority stake in China-based semiconductor manufacturer Tsinghua Unigroup after being threatened with a fine by the Taiwan government for an unauthorised investment, Bloomberg reported.

Foxconn Industrial Internet plans to sell the stake for at least CNY5.4 billion ($774.4 million) to Yantai Haixiu IC Investment Centre, Foxconn stated in a stock market filing. It added it will sell the indirect stake because it was unable to finalise the deal. After assessing the value of the investment, the company plans to conclude the sale by 15 March 2023.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs warned Foxconn could face a fine of up to TWD25 million ($816,811) for the investment, which was not reported to the government, Bloomberg wrote.

Taiwan prohibits companies from producing their most advanced chips in the mainland, with all investments requiring government approval.

The Shanghai-listed subsidiary in July acquired a 15 per cent interest in Tsinghua Unigroup through a newly-created investment fund.

The disposal comes as Chinese chipmakers are targeted by new US export controls, with Yangtze Memory Technologies Co and dozens of others added to a list of companies banned from importing certain goods, including advanced chipmaking equipment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Foxconn claims worst is over at China iPhone plant

Foxconn protests tipped to cut China iPhone output 30%

China lockdowns tipped to cut iPhone output into 2023
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association