Foxconn targets shift to EVs to fuel growth

The chair of contract manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) outlined plans to prepare for deteriorating relations between China and the US, with the major Apple supplier looking to electric vehicles (EVs) to drive future growth, BBC News reported.

Chair Young Liu told BBC News Foxconn must be prepared for a worst-case scenario as the US and China continue to lock horns.

He explained business continuity plans involve shifting the manufacture of products covered by national security concerns from China to Mexico and Vietnam.

His comments comes as Foxconn steps up moves to shift assembly of devices out of China.

Last week, it reportedly started work on a new factory in southwest India to make iPhones.

Foxconn unveiled two prototype EVs in 2022 and aims to capture 5 per cent of the global market by 2025, GizmoChina reported.

The company teamed with NXP Semiconductors in 2022 to develop electric vehicle platforms and connectivity systems.

At the time, Liu said Foxconn saw potential in the automotive industry.