English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn earmarks $4B for 5G, AI, IoT projects

13 FEB 2018
Foxconn

Hon Hai Precision, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple supplier, plans to invest CNY27.3 billion ($4.3 billion) generated from a listing of one of its units in Shanghai to fund eight new projects, covering 5G, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI), Xinhua reported.

The Taiwan-headquartered company, which is also known as Foxconn, said shareholders approved a plan to list its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The subsidiary’s listing prospectus, filed with the China Securities Regulatory Commission on 9 February, said the projects would focus on developing smart manufacturing platforms and cloud computing services. The prospectus did not disclose share pricing or the number of shares to be listed.

Foxconn Industrial Internet makes electronic devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots. The filing shows it generated a net profit of CNY16.2 billion in 2017, up 6.3 per cent from 2016, on revenue of CNY355 billion, Reuters reported.

At an annual employee gathering in Taipei on 11 February, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou said the company has a great deal of work to do over the next two years to adapt to the manufacturing sector’s new realities and make it a more influential force in the global technology industry, South China Morning Post reported.

Gou said the company will expand investments in AI, automation and IoT to position it even more centrally in the tech supply chain.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Why did Foxconn CEO postpone IFA keynote?

Foxconn plans $5B investment in India

Apple, Amazon back Foxconn Toshiba bid
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association