 Foxconn details sustainability goals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn details sustainability goals

22 APR 2022

Taiwan-headquartered Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) unveiled long-term environmental sustainability objectives, targeting net zero emissions by 2050 and using at least 50 per cent green power by 2030.

In a statement today (22 April), which is Earth Day, Foxconn detailed seven strategic goals covering green energy, water conservation, environmental protection, waste reduction and recycling.

Chief environmental officer Ron Horng explained Foxconn will continue to collaborate with clients and suppliers to build “a sustainable ecosystem”.

Its phased approach to reducing greenhouse emissions targets a 21 per cent cut by 2025 and 63 per cent by 2035.

In terms of renewable energy, Foxconn announced a facility in Taiwan will buy 2.36 million kWh of green power this year.

It plans to purchase 70 million kWh of renewables by 2030, which it said will reduce 35,140 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Other targets include using 6 per cent less water and 60 per cent recycled plastic at all facilities. Foxconn will set up monitoring systems for industrial wastewater discharge in all factories and for air quality at three.

It also is working to secure zero waste to landfill certificates for two additional sites, after obtaining UL 2799 Gold-Level Certification at three mainland China campuses.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Foxconn halts production in Shenzhen

Foxconn selects partner for India chip production

Foxconn chief warns of challenges
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association