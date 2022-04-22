Foxconn details sustainability goals

Taiwan-headquartered Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) unveiled long-term environmental sustainability objectives, targeting net zero emissions by 2050 and using at least 50 per cent green power by 2030.

In a statement today (22 April), which is Earth Day, Foxconn detailed seven strategic goals covering green energy, water conservation, environmental protection, waste reduction and recycling.

Chief environmental officer Ron Horng explained Foxconn will continue to collaborate with clients and suppliers to build “a sustainable ecosystem”.

Its phased approach to reducing greenhouse emissions targets a 21 per cent cut by 2025 and 63 per cent by 2035.

In terms of renewable energy, Foxconn announced a facility in Taiwan will buy 2.36 million kWh of green power this year.

It plans to purchase 70 million kWh of renewables by 2030, which it said will reduce 35,140 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Other targets include using 6 per cent less water and 60 per cent recycled plastic at all facilities. Foxconn will set up monitoring systems for industrial wastewater discharge in all factories and for air quality at three.

It also is working to secure zero waste to landfill certificates for two additional sites, after obtaining UL 2799 Gold-Level Certification at three mainland China campuses.