English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn approaches SK Hynix about joint Toshiba bid

09 MAR 2017
Foxconn

Taiwan-headquartered Hon Hai Precision, better known as Foxconn, approached South Korea’s SK Hynix about joining forces to bid for the memory business of troubled Toshiba, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

While SK Hynix declined to comment, an SK Group executive suggested Foxconn did, indeed, approach the Korean chipmaker, the newspaper said.

Foxconn is the largest contract electronics maker in the world and a major supplier for Apple and other smartphone makers. Analysts say Foxconn is looking to acquire Toshiba’s advanced memory business to expand its ties with Apple, which is by far its largest customer.

SK Hynix, the second-largest maker of memory chips in the world, last month submitted a non-binding bid to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Toshiba’s memory chip business for an estimated KRW2 trillion to KRW3 trillion ($1.75 billion to $2.63 billion).

The Korean chipmaker is keen to expand its NAND flash memory business as global demand for flash memory chips soars. It announced last month it will build a NAND flash memory plant in Cheongju, South Korea for KRW2.2 trillion. The facility is expected to start production in June 2019.

Struggling Toshiba, the second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, now plans to sell up to 100 per cent of its memory business as it deals with more than a billion-dollar write-down from its nuclear power business in the US. Toshiba is a major supplier of memory chips to Apple. The sale of the semiconductor business could generate JPY1 trillion ($8.7 billion).

Foxconn acquired a 66 per cent stake in Japanese electronics maker Sharp for JPY389 billion a year ago.

Foxconn holds a minority stake in SK C&C, an SK Group subsidiary focusing on internet services, and a Foxconn subsidiary and SK C&C formed a joint venture providing logistics services in China, Nikkei Asian Review said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Hynix makes bid for Toshiba memory chip unit

Indian device makers cut output

Foxconn’s FIH Mobile warns on profit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association