Foxconn accelerates car strategy with fresh NXP pact

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and NXP Semiconductors revealed a plan to partner on the creation of platforms for the next generation of connected vehicles, the latest deal by the former targeting the automotive sector.

The memorandum of understanding builds on an existing agreement which has seen the pair collabrate on digital cockpit technology.

Foxconn and NXP Semiconductors’ latest pact is set to focus on new electric vehicle platforms, creating connectivity systems, and improving access for vehicles to ultra wideband frequencies and Bluetooth Low Energy.

One of the ultimate aims is to use the pair’s respective expertise to enable “architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity and safe automated driving”, they stated.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu added the company had recognised the potential in the automotive industry: “This is a prime opportunity for our particular electronics expertise”.

He indicated its partner’s “longstanding expertise” in the automotive sector, with its focus on safety and security providing the foundation of the work the two would undertake.

NXP Semiconductors president and CEO Kurt Sievers added it would support Foxconn’s “ambitious leap into automotive and to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of a new generation of smart connected vehicles”.