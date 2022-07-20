 Foxconn accelerates car strategy with fresh NXP pact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Foxconn accelerates car strategy with fresh NXP pact

20 JUL 2022

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and NXP Semiconductors revealed a plan to partner on the creation of platforms for the next generation of connected vehicles, the latest deal by the former targeting the automotive sector.

The memorandum of understanding builds on an existing agreement which has seen the pair collabrate on digital cockpit technology.

Foxconn and NXP Semiconductors’ latest pact is set to focus on new electric vehicle platforms, creating connectivity systems, and improving access for vehicles to ultra wideband frequencies and Bluetooth Low Energy.

One of the ultimate aims is to use the pair’s respective expertise to enable “architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity and safe automated driving”, they stated.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu added the company had recognised the potential in the automotive industry: “This is a prime opportunity for our particular electronics expertise”.

He indicated its partner’s “longstanding expertise” in the automotive sector, with its focus on safety and security providing the foundation of the work the two would undertake.

NXP Semiconductors president and CEO Kurt Sievers added it would support Foxconn’s “ambitious leap into automotive and to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of a new generation of smart connected vehicles”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Foxconn unit invests $1.5B in Chinese chipmaker

Foxconn upgrades full-year outlook

Foxconn chief sees supplies stabilising in H2
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association