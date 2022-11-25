Forex continues to weigh on Axiata

Axiata Group dropped into the red in Q3, as a strengthening US dollar led to significant forex losses at many of its operating companies, offsetting revenue gains in its key Malaysia and Indonesia markets and infrastructure unit.

The operator swung from a net profit of MYR349.6 million ($78 million) in Q3 2021 to a loss of MYR52.4 million due to MYR346.7 million in forex losses, higher finance costs and a one-off penalty related to past equipment usage in Cambodia.

Total revenue grew 11 per cent year-on-year to MYR7.3 billion.

In a statement, the group highlighted cuts in capex and opex which delivered cost savings of MYR1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Joint acting CEO Vivek Sood said the group took “proactive measures to drive operational and cost excellence across our businesses…we remain on track towards exceeding our 2022 headline KPIs”.

Operating units

Revenue at Celcom in Malaysia increased 5.4 per cent to MYR1.7 billion, driven by an improved prepaid performance and an increase in devices sales. Profit after tax rose 15.8 per cent to MYR317.4 million, benefitting from lower finance costs.

XL in Indonesia booked a 13.1 per cent hike in revenue to MYR2.3 billion, mainly due to higher prepaid data and device sales, with net profit up 22.8 per cent to MYR119.6 million.

Bangladesh-based Robi’s revenue was flat at MYR1 billion, with net profit falling 67.2 per cent to MYR13.8 million, impacted by higher unrealised forex losses from US dollar loans and higher taxes.

Dialog in Sri Lanka saw revenue drop 25.5 per cent to MYR575.4 million, due to depreciation of the local currency against the Malaysian ringgit. Net profit declined 25.2 per cent to MYR84.6 million.

Revenue at Nepal unit Ncell fell 3.7 per cent to MYR343.1 million, as prepaid voice and value-added services sales dropped. Net profit declined 32.3 per cent to MYR38.9 million, mainly as a result of higher depreciation and amortisation costs.

Cambodia-based Smart’s revenue increased 22.5 per cent to MYR455.9 million on prepaid growth, but it booked a loss of MYR19.4 million due to a penalty of MYR70.4 million and higher taxes.

Its tower unit edotco benefitted from new acquisitions, with revenue increasing 26.6 per cent to MYR625.1 million and its loss growing by more than 100 per cent to MYR58 million, impacted by higher depreciation and amortisation, unrealised forex losses from US dollar loans, and increases in finance costs and taxes.