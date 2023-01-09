 FET, Ericsson tap network slicing for public safety test - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

FET, Ericsson tap network slicing for public safety test

09 JAN 2023

Far EasTone Telecom and Ericsson combined network slicing and edge computing running in a standalone (SA) 5G network to enhance the surveillance capabilities of a police car operating in the city of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan.

In a statement, the vendor noted the 5G smart patrol car used a night vision camera and AI software to identify vehicles using their licence plates, claiming the commercial case combining SA and network slicing was a first in Taiwan and designed to support urban crime detection and prevention.

The vehicle can transmit 4K images to a police command centre in real time using a local packet gateway for edge computing, Ericsson stated. Data is stored and processed at edge nodes to ensure low latency and security.

Working with Kaohsiung police department, the companies first completed a series of 5G network slicing tests.

Kaohsiung City Police chief Lin Yantian said it looks forward to deploying the technology in more sub-bureaus and even all of Taiwan.

The operator named Ericsson as a supplier of SA and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode 5G core and VoLTE equipment in March 2021.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

