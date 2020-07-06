Far EasTone woos subscribers with 5G tariffs, content - Mobile World Live

Far EasTone outlined aggressive plans for a newly launched 5G service, aiming to shift half of its 4G subscribers to the network within five years.

In a translated statement announcing the commercial launch on 3 July, the operator explained its 5G service was initially available in the Liudu business district and “densely populated areas”. By the close of the year, it aims to deploy more than 4,000 base stations and deliver “a coverage rate of up to 50 per cent of the population”.

Taipei Times reported the operator planned to invest between TWD20 billion ($679.1 million) and TWD30 billion into its 5G network over the next three years: TWD10 billion of this is due in 2020. It quoted company president Chee Ching as stating signing up 1 million subscribers in the first year was “achievable”.

Far EasTone detailed several strategies to encourage subscribers to upgrade. A key element is its monthly tariffs, with seven-tiers available priced from TWD599 to TWD2,699 offering data rates of 500Mb/s to 1.5Gb/s.

It also plans to use big data analysis to provide tailored services including “e-commerce, mobile financial services, audio-visual and e-sports entertainment, and other value-added” content.

Three 5G handset models from Samsung, Sharp and Sony are available, Taipei Times stated.

The operator was the third largest in Taiwan at end-March, with 7.1 million subscribers, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

Market leader Chunghwa Telecom launched 5G service on 1 July, with rival Taiwan Mobile yet to announce its strategy.