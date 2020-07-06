 Far EasTone woos subscribers with 5G tariffs, content - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Far EasTone woos subscribers with 5G tariffs, content

06 JUL 2020

Far EasTone outlined aggressive plans for a newly launched 5G service, aiming to shift half of its 4G subscribers to the network within five years.

In a translated statement announcing the commercial launch on 3 July, the operator explained its 5G service was initially available in the Liudu business district and “densely populated areas”. By the close of the year, it aims to deploy more than 4,000 base stations and deliver “a coverage rate of up to 50 per cent of the population”.

Taipei Times reported the operator planned to invest between TWD20 billion ($679.1 million) and TWD30 billion into its 5G network over the next three years: TWD10 billion of this is due in 2020. It quoted company president Chee Ching as stating signing up 1 million subscribers in the first year was “achievable”.

Far EasTone detailed several strategies to encourage subscribers to upgrade. A key element is its monthly tariffs, with seven-tiers available priced from TWD599 to TWD2,699 offering data rates of 500Mb/s to 1.5Gb/s.

It also plans to use big data analysis to provide tailored services including “e-commerce, mobile financial services, audio-visual and e-sports entertainment, and other value-added” content.

Three 5G handset models from Samsung, Sharp and Sony are available, Taipei Times stated.

The operator was the third largest in Taiwan at end-March, with 7.1 million subscribers, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

Market leader Chunghwa Telecom launched 5G service on 1 July, with rival Taiwan Mobile yet to announce its strategy.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT makes smart factory play

KT chief flags B2B as key operator 5G play

Telstra targets 5G speed bump
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association