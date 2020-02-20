 Far EasTone warns 5G costs to hit full-year profit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Far EasTone warns 5G costs to hit full-year profit

20 FEB 2020

Taiwan mobile operator Far EasTone warned its heavy investment in 5G services would hit its 2020 bottom-line, but expects the rollout to drive revenue growth as ARPU climbs.

The company, which plans to boost capex from TWD6.2 billion ($205 million) in 2019 to TWD10.2 billion this year, expects net profit for 2020 to drop 8.2 per cent year-on-year to TWD8.02 billion and revenue to increase 3.4 per cent to TWD86.8 billion. It is allocating about 60 per cent of capex to the 5G deployment.

It said the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak would not slow its 5G plans, with the service initially being offered to businesses and scheduled to start in the third quarter.

Far EasTone predicts 5G services targeted at both consumers and enterprise to help improve ARPU this year. Post-paid ARPU in 2019 fell 5.7 per cent year-on-year to TWD726.

The operator spent more than TWD41 billion on 80MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum and 400MHz in the 28GHz band in an auction which closed in January.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, its net income grew 31 per cent to TWD2.13 billion, while total revenue fell 9.4 per cent TWD21.2 billion.

Its overall subscriber base was flat at 29.2 million, with post-paid rising 1.4 per cent to 5.35 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS budgets billions for 5G build

China Mobile 5G subs approach 7M

Tax ruling blunts Jazz revenue growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association