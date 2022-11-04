Falling ARPU hits AIS bottom-line

Thai mobile operator AIS recorded uptake of 5G users on its expanding network, but rising inflation weighed on consumer spending in Q3, putting downward pressure on ARPU.

AIS added 4 million 5G subscribers for a total 5.5 million, accounting for 12 per cent of its overall mobile base.

In an earnings statement, AIS noted capex will remain at about THB30 billion ($799.3 million) as its continues to invest in the 5G network, which reached 85 per cent population coverage.

Mobile service revenue was flat at THB39.1 billion, with prepaid ARPU dropping 11 per cent year-on-year to THB212 and post-paid 3.7 per cent to THB453.

Device sales grew 61 per cent to THB9.9 billion, driven by iPhone 14 demand.

Prepaid subscribers grew 9.7 per cent to 12.4 million and post-paid 2.8 per cent to 33.3 million.

Net profit fell 5.4 per cent to THB6 billion, impacted by a 27 per cent rise in marketing expenses.

Total revenue increased 9.1 per cent to THB46.2 billion.

Fixed broadband revenue rose 16 per cent to THB2.5 billion and enterprise 5.6 per cent to THB1.5 billion.