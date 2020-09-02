 Facebook threatens Australia content block - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Facebook threatens Australia content block

02 SEP 2020

Facebook escalated tensions with Australia’s competition watchdog, threatening to block the sharing of news on its services if a proposed law requiring it to pay local publishers for their content is approved.

In a blog published on 31 August, Facebook MD for Australia and New Zealand Will Easton stated the company would “reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram” if the law is passed.

Facebook believes a block is the only way to protect against “an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector”.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Rod Sims said the threat was “ill-timed and misconceived”, noting the proposed code “simply aims to bring fairness and transparency to Facebook and Google’s relationships with Australian news media”.

He noted Facebook already pays for some news content and called for “constructive discussions” as the law is finalised.

David Chavern, president and CEO of US-headquartered News Media Alliance, said Facebook’s threat “is simply an attempt to bully the Australian government and legislature”.

The ACCC released a draft of the code in July, arguing it was needed to help media organisations agree a fair price for use of their content by companies including Facebook and Google.

Google recently warned the move would be harmful.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Google claims Australia code puts free services at risk

Google, Facebook targeted by Australia media rules

Australia watchdog sues Google over data practices
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association