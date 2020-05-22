 Expert backs Huawei to meet China 5G goals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Expert backs Huawei to meet China 5G goals

22 MAY 2020

A Chinese telecoms expert expressed confidence operators will meet a goal of deploying 1 million 5G base stations by the year-end because their largest supplier, Huawei, holds sufficient inventory to avoid immediate disruption from recent US moves to restrict its access to key components, China Daily reported.

Zhang Yunyong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, told the newspaper: “Despite the recent curbs on Huawei, Chinese telecoms carriers can accomplish the target of having about 1 million 5G base stations by the end of this year.” The expert, who also heads China’s Unicom’s research institute, noted all the infrastructure deployed in 2020 would be compatible with standalone specifications.

The US Department of Commerce last week cracked-down on Huawei’s access to components featuring domestic software and technology made overseas.

This week, Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping said it was evaluating the latest US move and was confident about swiftly finding a solution.

Reserves
A source told the newspaper Huawei had stockpiled some components, which should ensure it can meet the requirements to supply equipment to the operators.

Fang Jing, an analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing, said Huawei likely has more than a six-month supply of core components, China Daily wrote.

The country’s three major mobile operators recently selected vendors for the second phase of their 5G rollouts, awarding tenders valued at nearly $10 billion.

Huawei reportedly received more than a 50 per cent share of both tenders.

China Mobile ended April with 43.7 million 5G subscribers, with 124,000 base stations deployed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom silent on 5G as subscriber losses rise

China Mobile inks 5G network deal with CBN

Xiaomi shrugs off factory shutdowns
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association